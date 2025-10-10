South Allegheny 7-0 for first time in program history after massive team culture changes

LIBERTY, Pa. — Prior to last year, South Allegheny football had a losing record every season over the last decade. When coach Brian Hanson, now in his third year, took over, everything changed.

Last season, the Gladiators went 9-3, winning their first playoff game in 38 years. This year, they’re having the best season in program history.

“The first time ever that’s just…I mean, we’re in history books,” said senior wide receiver Drew Cook.

South Allegheny football is 7-0 for the first time in program history. Just two years ago, they were 1-9 without a conference win.

“We were like, probably the laughingstock of the WPIAL,” said senior tackle and defensive end Markus Hanson. “No one took us seriously, and now we’re just proving everyone wrong.”

The turnaround has been remarkable under Coach Hanson, though his first season with the Gladiators three years ago wasn’t an easy one.

“You’re selling them on a vision that they can be champions,” said Brian Hanson. “But that recipe, it’s a very difficult recipe to follow.”

As Hanson laid out the vision for this team, one with a blue-collar culture highlighted by toughness and commitment, he and his staff pushed the players to change their mindset.

“[It’s] discipline,” said senior running back and safety Joey Gamret. “Just showing up every day, doing what you got to do.”

“We have talent over here,” said Cook. “This is the first team that’s actually bought into what they’re telling us. That’s why we’re 7-0.”

The players are trusting the process and seeing it pay dividends.

“If you’re willing to commit yourself to something and you have a good plan, you can be successful,” said Hanson.

Life lessons that go far beyond the football field, forever changing the South Allegheny program, and inspiring the community.

“The stands would be empty,” recalled Cook. “Nobody would come out here and watch. Now. I mean, everybody loves a winner. Now our stands are loaded. It’s just crazy just seeing and knowing this team is doing that.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group