South Park Ice Rink to have free 1 -hour sessions to Veterans, their families on select days

SOUTH PARK, Pa. — Allegheny County Parks is offering free ice-skating admission for veterans and their families on Jan. 25, Feb. 22 and March 8. The skating sessions will take place at South Park Ice Rink.

The events are scheduled to take place on select Sundays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., allowing veterans and their families to enjoy a dedicated hour of ice skating. Skate rentals will be $2, if needed.

The initiative is organized in partnership with Allegheny County Veteran Services.

