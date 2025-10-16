Specialty contractor Bunting Graphics files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

A Verona-based specialty contractor that has put the brands of businesses, professional sports teams, airports, hospitals and universities on or near buildings and stadiums across the country has voluntarily filed for protection from creditors under Chapter 11 and plans to reorganize.

Bunting Graphics provides products and services in the architectural signage and ornamental metals markets. If its name is not automatically familiar, its work in and beyond Pittsburgh probably is. Local entities whose signage is featured in Bunting Graphics’ portfolio include PNC Park and Henderson Brothers’ building in Pittsburgh. Not all of its projects are traditional. Nine years ago, it was tapped to build a Norse boat with a dragon figurehead for the debut of the new home of the Minnesota Vikings, which was installed at a plaza in front of U.S. Bank Stadium. [The legacy ship was designed by NELSON Worldwide.]

According to documents submitted to U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, the company has $13.1 million in assets and $11.3 million in liabilities. Chapter 11 is a reorganization where a business continues to operate and submits a repayment plan to the court: Bunting Graphics chose Subchapter V of Chapter 11, which is a streamlined and less expensive process designed for small businesses. It is to submit its proposed plan of reorganization by Jan. 7, 2026, according to court documents. Crystal H. Thornton-Illar, a partner at downtown law firm Leech Tishman, was appointed as Subchapter V trustee.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group