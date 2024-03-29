Spirit Airlines adds nonstop flights to Boston beginning in June

PITTSBURGH — Spirit Airlines will add nonstop flights to Boston every day beginning June 5, adding competition and pricing pressure to a route that’s already served by JetBlue Airways and Delta Air Lines.

Boston will be the 11th city served by the ultra-low-cost carrier out of Pittsburgh International Airport, with the 10th — New York-LaGuardia International Airport — set to begin May 8. Spirit (NYSE: SAV) also serves Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe.

The Spirit Airbus A320 seats 182 passengers. It will leave Boston’s Logan International Airport at 2:25 p.m. daily and arrive in Pittsburgh at 4:06 p.m., according to the Allegheny County Airport Authority on Thursday afternoon. It’ll depart Pittsburgh at 4:56 p.m. and get to Boston at 6:34 p.m.

