St. Patrick Church in Pittsburgh’s Strip District connects parishioners with years of history

PITTSBURGH — As you step off of busy Liberty Avenue and into Saint Patrick Church, there’s an immediate sense of peace and solitude. The father of the church says that’s been the goal for decades.

“This is a very sort of quiet and peaceful place in the middle of the city,” Father Nick Vaskov.

Established in 1808, Saint Patrick Church was designed with Pittsburgh in mind.

Vaskov says this garden was created by the late Father James Cox, who was inspired by his time abroad.

“This was a poor Irish community and he realized most of his people could never get there, so he wanted to bring that experience to them here,” Vaskov said.

Inside the church, there is another connection to overseas, a replica of “The Holy Stairs.”

The original is in Rome, but the church says *these stairs are one of just three in the U.S.

“Father Cox, the pastor here again, wanting to bring experiences here from around the world to his people, decided to put a replica in here,” Vaskov said.

Mass is held up the stairs, where in 1925 Father Cox began to broadcast over the radio.

“He would very much often preach about the rights of the poor; he, in fact, ran for president and led a march of 25,00 people to meet President Hoover,” Vaskov said.

Decades later, on this Saint Patrick’s Day, the church says it continues his legacy.

“We do lots of things, outreach to the poor, especially, and then great relationships in the community, again, what do people need? The Strip District is such a vibrant and diverse place and just looking at how we can support anyone in our community in any way,” Vaskov said.

While the church is particularly busy on Saint Patrick’s Day, Vaskov says many come there in the days leading up to Easter to visit the Holy Stairs.

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