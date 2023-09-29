Local

Staffing issues leading to slower response times for local ambulance services

By Jillian Hartmann, WPXI-TV

Ambulance Generic An ambulance responds to the scene of an emergency. (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

KARNS CITY, Pa. — Right now, a lot of ambulance services are struggling with staffing, including in the northern part of Butler County where it’s very rural.

“We have vacancies in our schedule. A lot of weekend vacancy because we don’t have enough paramedics to cover the weekends,” said Mark Lauer for Karns City Regional Ambulance Service.

County leaders said the lack of EMS personnel has led to slower emergency response due to ambulances being on other calls and not having other available resources.

