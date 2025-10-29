Standalone Giant Eagle pharmacy to open in Mt. Washington this week

PITTSBURGH — The standalone Mt. Washington Giant Eagle pharmacy will open its doors to the community on Thursday.

The new pharmacy, located at the former Rite Aid at 211 Virginia Avenue, aims to provide convenient access to healthcare and grocery essentials for the local community. The opening addresses the gap left by the closure of the previous pharmacy.

“We are thrilled to be opening this standalone Giant Eagle pharmacy to meet the health, wellness and fresh foods needs of the Mt. Washington community,” said Bill Artman, Giant Eagle President and CEO.

In addition to fulfilling prescription needs, the pharmacy will offer a variety of health, beauty and wellness products, as well as prepared foods, produce and grocery essentials. Customers can also join Giant Eagle’s myPerks loyalty program to earn and redeem rewards across various Giant Eagle locations.

To celebrate the opening, a ceremonial ribbon-cutting will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Giant Eagle Pharmacy will also make a $2,500 donation to the Mt. Washington Community Development Corporation. The Pirate Parrot will make an appearance from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., and family-friendly activities such as face painting and giveaways will occur throughout the weekend.

The pharmacy will support the community through the “Fill it Forward” program, donating $1 to the Mt. Washington Community Development Corporation for every new and transferred prescription filled from Oct. 30 through Nov. 30, up to $2,500.

Following the opening of the Mt. Washington location, another standalone Giant Eagle Pharmacy is set to open at 517 Beaver Street in Sewickley on Nov. 13.

The Mt. Washington Giant Eagle Pharmacy will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pharmacy hours will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

