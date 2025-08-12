Star Pitt running back giving back to kids in need through books

PITTSBURGH — Once a week you can find Pitt star running back Desmond Reid sitting in the circle time center at the Children’s Home of Pittsburgh, turning the page of a children’s book, showing off the pictures, surrounded by smiles.

It all started back in April on the team’s day of service. The Panthers’ running backs room visited Child’s Way, a part of the Children’s Home that provides daycare for medically fragile children.

“Des really took the time to connect one-on-one with the kids,” said Children’s Home Events Manager Kelsey Myers.

“I just saw the smiles on their faces, how happy they were when they saw us,” Reid said. “You know, that really, that’s what really that’s what really made me want to come back.”

Reid was so moved by the interactions he had that day, he knew he wanted to make a greater impact. Days later, Reid Aloud was born.

“They’re going through problems, going through hard times, and I’m trying to be the one that helps them put smiles on their face,” Reid said. “I want to make sure they think that everything is gonna be okay.”

“They get so excited,” Myers said. “It’s like a brand new friend for them.”

Along with story time and, of course, playtime during his weekly visits, Reid started an Amazon Wishlist with the hope of filling up the bookcases and book carts all across the Children’s Home.

“Having an athlete like that who’s excelling in their career at such a young age take the time out of their busy life to come and spend time with the kids in Child’s Way, and really give that one-on-one attention and play with the kids, it means so much,” Myers said.

While he has his sights set on an ACC Championship and record-breaking season, the running back tells me his biggest goal is simply to be a role model.

“You’re not gonna be playing football your whole life,” Reid said. “So, you know after football, or, however long that goes, you know, I want to give back to those kids.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group