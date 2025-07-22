Startup Shelfmark secures investment from venture capital firm backed by Microsoft, Green Bay Packer

Local startup Shelfmark has secured an investment from TitletownTech, a venture capital firm founded through a partnership between Microsoft and the Green Bay Packers.

Shelfmark is a computer vision startup that provides manufacturers with the ability to automate visual inspection with artificial intelligence. Earlier this year, the startup traveled to Green Bay to pitch as part of a competition the firm had launched alongside the 2025 NFL Draft, and while the company did not win, its appearance caught the eye of the venture capital firm. The size of the investment was not disclosed.

“We really get the expertise and the relationships and the capital of a traditional venture capital fund, but of course the logos and the names of Microsoft and the Packers open doors,” Shelfmark CEO and founder Pat O’Donnell said. “The fact that they’re affiliated with the Packers is a really easy icebreaker anywhere in Wisconsin and beyond, and I’ll say I’ve talked my fair share about Aaron Rodgers over the last couple of weeks, meeting with a bunch of these Green Bay-based manufacturing companies.”

