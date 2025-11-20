State budget increases funding for Pennsylvania State Police by nearly $70M

The state budget recently signed by Gov. Josh Shapiro has increased funding for the Pennsylvania State Police by nearly $70 million to enhance community safety across the Commonwealth.

The budget will allow the PSP to hire four new cadet classes, upgrade cybersecurity operations and continue providing law enforcement support to rural areas. This funding aims to strengthen staffing, modernize technology and support statewide public-safety operations, ensuring that troopers have the necessary resources to respond effectively in communities throughout Pennsylvania.

“Our focus is firmly on safeguarding the public and ensuring that every community within the Commonwealth receives the support it requires during critical times,” said PSP Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris. “These investments are crucial in providing our members with the tools and resources needed to respond promptly and effectively to urgent situations, ultimately enhancing our collective resilience.”

Over half of Pennsylvania’s 2,500 municipalities have no police department, and of those that do, 72% have ten or fewer full-time officers. The increased funding will ensure that PSP can continue to offer support in areas that need it most.

The enacted FY 2025-26 budget raises PSP’s General Government Operations by $69.3 million, an increase of 6.5%, strengthening support for personnel, training, recruitment, administrative operations and statewide coverage. It also increases spending on information technology to $27 million to equip PSP with modern tools to address cybersecurity threats.

The budget includes $15 million to support traffic enforcement on Pennsylvania’s roadways, aiming to prevent crashes and save lives. Additionally, it provides funding for four cadet classes, continuing Shapiro’s efforts to train over 1,000 new Pennsylvania State Troopers and support municipal police departments in recruiting and retaining nearly 700 officers across the Commonwealth.

The budget also supports PSP’s partnership with local law enforcement by continuing to provide annual grants for municipal police training.

