State troopers investigating shots fired in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating shots fired in Aliquippa late Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, at around 3 p.m., the Aliquippa Police Department shared information saying their department received multiple reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of Wade Street.

The shooting happened at 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.

The Aliquippa Police Department said, “Due to the nature of the incident,” Pennsylvania State Police are leading the investigation.

The department did not mention any injuries.

Meantime, Chief John E. Lane weighed in on questions and concerns coming from the public regarding an increased presence of state troopers in the area.

Lane said troopers are working in partnership with the Aliquippa Police Department, which is working with a “limited number of officers at any given time.”

“Our personnel are often committed to handling calls, conducting investigations, and addressing ongoing issues in areas experiencing higher levels of criminal activity. The assistance provided by the Pennsylvania State Police allows for increased patrol coverage throughout the city while ensuring that residents continue to receive timely police services.

“We encourage residents to view the presence of PSP officers as a positive development and a valuable partnership that benefits our entire community. Our shared goal is simple: to make Aliquippa a safer place for residents, businesses, and visitors,” Lane said.

Anyone with information on the shots fired on Wade Street is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Beaver Barracks at 724-733-7400.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group