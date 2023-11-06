Steelers activate RB Anthony McFarland from IR

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com

The Pittsburgh Steelers activated running back Anthony McFarland Jr. from the injured reserve list on Monday, their last day to do so before he would have been required to sit out the entire 2023 season.

McFarland has been on the IR since the second week of the season when some knee swelling prompted him to be shut down for rest. He was a full participant in practice sessions the last two weeks and did not have an injury status for either of the last two Steelers games against the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team did not put him back on the 53-man roster until required to on Monday.

McFarland played well in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, especially as a kickoff returner. He returned three kicks for 91 yards in that game for a 30.3-yard average. He’s currently fourth in the NFL in kickoff return average, of players with more than one return.

