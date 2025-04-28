Steelers add veteran to wide receivers room

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

After passing on selecting a wide receiver in the NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired additional depth to the room. On Monday, reports confirmed Pittsburgh signed veteran wide receiver Robert Woods.

Woods, a former second-round pick of the 2013 draft, enters his 13th season in the NFL. In a room that has newly acquired D.K. Metcalf, George Pickens, Calvin Austin III, and 2024 third-round pick Roman Wilson, this is a move that intrigues.

Woods was drafted originally by the Buffalo Bills before making stops in Los Angeles with the Rams, Tennessee, and most recently Houston. His best season to date was his 2018 campaign with the Rams where he recorded 86 receptions for a career-high 1,219 and six touchdowns.

