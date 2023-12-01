Steelers-Colts game time revealed

INDIANAPOLIS — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts on Saturday, December 16th, at 4:30 p.m., the NFL announced on Thursday. That game will be broadcast on Saturday as part of a three-game Saturday slate. It will be followed by Broncos at Lions and preceded by Vikings at Bengals.

The Steelers play the Bengals at Acrisure Stadium on December 23rd, giving them some natural continuity in their scheduling from week to week. They will be coming off a Thursday Night Football clash with the New England Patriots the week before. Pittsburgh will have nine days between games and an additional eight days between their game against the Bengals and their matchup in Seattle against the Seahawks on December 31st.

Click here to read the full story from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group