Police issue warning about new feature on iOS 17

Police departments nationwide are issuing warnings about a new feature in Apple’s most recent software update, iOS 17.

The Jefferson Hills Police Department on Sunday joined others in explaining “NameDrop,” a feature sparking privacy concerns.

According to Apple, NameDrop helps quickly share contact information by bringing iPhones or Apple Watches close together.

Jefferson Hills police say this feature is on by default and shared how to turn it off. To shut off NameDrop, go to settings, select general, then AirDrop, then toggle off ‘Bringing Devices Together.’

Police encourage parents to turn this setting off on their children’s phones to help keep them safe.

Click here to learn more about the feature.





