Local

Pitt football lets go of offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr.

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Frank Cignetti Jr. Pittsburgh o0ffensive coordinator Frank Cignetti, Jr. during their annual NCAA football intrasquad Blue-Gold scrimmage game, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Philip G. Pavely) (Philip G. Pavely/AP)

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Pitt football has let go of offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr.

Head coach Pat Narduzzi announced Cignetti’s “departure” Sunday, the day after Pitt ended their season with a loss at Duke.

“I want to thank Frank for his service and dedication to our football program the past two years,” Narduzzi said in a statement sent out by the university. “We wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

Cignetti has been the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Pitt for the last two seasons. He took over when Mark Whipple departed for Nebraska following the ACC title game in 2021.

Pitt finished the 2023 season 3-9.

The team didn’t immediately name a replacement.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Connellsville Area School District announces death of middle school principal
  • 2 Pittsburgh eateries make list of Top 100 restaurants in the US for 2023
  • No trip of the lifetime: Three-year cruise through Life at Sea Cruises canceled
  • VIDEO: Vehicles recovered in McKees Rocks prompts police reminder of how to deter theft
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Penn

    Most Read