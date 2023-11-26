Pitt football lets go of offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr.

PITTSBURGH — Pitt football has let go of offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr.

Head coach Pat Narduzzi announced Cignetti’s “departure” Sunday, the day after Pitt ended their season with a loss at Duke.

“I want to thank Frank for his service and dedication to our football program the past two years,” Narduzzi said in a statement sent out by the university. “We wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

Pat Narduzzi's statement on the firing of OC/QB's coach Frank Cignetti Jr.:



“I want to thank Frank for his service and dedication to our football program the past two years. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors.” — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) November 26, 2023

Cignetti has been the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Pitt for the last two seasons. He took over when Mark Whipple departed for Nebraska following the ACC title game in 2021.

Pitt finished the 2023 season 3-9.

The team didn’t immediately name a replacement.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group