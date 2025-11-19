Steelers legend named semifinalist in Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Seniors category

Steelers legend L.C. Greenwood is among the nine semifinalists in the Seniors category for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026.

Greenwood joins Ken Anderson, Roger Craig, Henry Ellard, Joe Jacoby, Eddie Meador, Stanley Morgan, Steve Tasker and Otis Taylor in being named semifinalists.

Greenwood, known for his yellow playing cleats, was a defensive end for the Steelers and the “Steel Curtain” defense. The Steelers drafted him in the tenth round in the 1969 draft and he was among the new players for new head coach Chuck Noll. He won four Super Bowls and racked up 78 career sacks before his retirement in 1981. He was a six-time Pro-Bowl player.

Greenwood died of kidney failure in Pittsburgh in September 2013. He was 67.

The Hall of Fame’s Seniors Blue-Ribbon Committee will make the final cut to three finalists on Nov. 25. They’ll announce the finalists, as well as finalists for the coach and contributor categories, in early December.

The final announcement for the entire class of 2026 will come in February, with enshrinement in Canton in August 2026.

