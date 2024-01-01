Steelers making significant changes to spark offense

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Steelers offense came out of nowhere. But late in the season, after back-to-back thirty-point outings and wins, his offense is coming together at the perfect time with Mason Rudolph under center. They still need help to make the playoffs, but after looking like they were in disarray two weeks ago, that has all changed.

Remember when George Pickens was mad a week ago and weeks before that when Diontae Johnson got frustrated? Everyone was ticked off. It doesn’t seem like that anymore. To Pittsburgh’s credit, a successful offense has come out of the fruit, where this group fell short throughout the year. Everyone is eating except for Pat Freiermuth, but that’s okay with him. This is becoming a very unselfish offense the longer it goes along.

“I’d probably just say guys coming together,” George Pickens said of what sparked the offense. “You go through, like, so much adversity during the season, and these 15, 16 games toward the end, I feel like guys now are really locking in. All we got is ourselves.”

