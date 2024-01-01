Here’s a look at the Steelers’ path to the playoffs after beating the Seahawks

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are still in a position to make the playoffs in this bizarre 2023-24 season, but they will need some help to get there, win or lose or tie.

The Steelers don’t necessarily have to beat the Ravens next weekend to make the playoffs, but getting to the playoffs will be a little bit more difficult if they lose.

Because a potential tie almost kept the Steelers out of the playoffs a few seasons ago, ties can come into play in the Steelers’ playoff scenarios.

The following scenarios are courtesy of playoffstatus.com:

Steelers beat the Ravens; the Colts tie the Texans

Steelers beat the Ravens; Bills lose to the Dolphins

Steelers beat the Ravens, and Jaguars lose to or tie the Titans

Steelers tie the Ravens; Colts and the Texans do not tie; the Jaguars lose to the Titans

Steelers lose to the Ravens; Colts and the Texans do not tie; Raiders lose to the Broncos; Jaguars lose to the Titans

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group