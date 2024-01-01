Local

2 ‘New Year’s’ babies born at exact same time at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Two babies were born at the exact same time at UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital on New Year’s Day.

According to a release, both babies were born at 12:45 a.m., making them the first UPMC Pittsburgh babies of the year.

Jonathan Mrockosky and Emily Helbling welcomed a baby girl, who hasn’t been named just yet.

Juan Lopez Brito and Glendy Gonzalez welcomed their son Eduardo.

