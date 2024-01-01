Steelers HC Mike Tomlin gives update on which quarterback will start against Ravens

PITTSBURGH — Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin spoke Monday about which quarterback will start in Baltimore.

Tomlin was asked about starting quarterback Kenny Pickett’s availability in his Monday press conference as the Steelers prepare to take on the Ravens.

>> Kenny Pickett underwent surgery Monday for high ankle sprain, Mike Tomlin says

“I think Kenny’s availability is less in question this week, I anticipate him being available to practice. That being said, we’re gonna leave the ball in Mason Rudolph’s hands,” Tomlin said.

Rudolph has now led the Steelers offense to score 30 or more points in two consecutive games in Pickett’s absence.

>> Rudolph saves Christmas, Steelers blast Bengals 34-11 to keep playoff hopes alive

Tomlin went on to say he believed both Pickett and Rudolph were capable of starting in Baltimore, noting that Pickett had led the team to victory against the Ravens previously this season.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group