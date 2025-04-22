Steelers may trade down in first round of NFL Draft

The Steelers are making their final tweaks on their draft board with Round 1 just two days away.

Channel 11’s Jenna Harner spoke with General Manager Omar Khan and Head Coach Mike Tomlin on Tuesday. She learned there could be the potential for a first-round trade.

Kahn doesn’t think it’s realistic that the Black and Gold move up in the first round on Thursday night, but there is the chance they trade back, depending on how the board shakes out.

This year’s draft class isn’t as top-heavy as compared to years past.

A lot of scouts and analysts have highlighted its depth, rspecially when it comes to the defensive line and running back positions -- two big areas of need for the Steelers.

Khan and Tomlin were asked how they handle the potential for trading down in the first round.

“You know, I think the key, the way I look at it, is you never really want to trade away from a really good player that can help you and the right guy for us,” Khan said. “By the time we get to Thursday, we’ll have identified certain guys that we will not trade away from. And it’s just, that’s just sort of how it’s worked out.”

“It’s a nice group at a variety of positions,” Tomlin said. “We’ve still got more work to do in terms of, you know, identifying that select group as you outlined, but this is a nice class.”

Khan said conversations among the general managers have already begun -- whether they’re being truthful with one another -- he’s not entirely sure.

