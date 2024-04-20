Local

Steelers QB Russell Wilson throws 1st pitch at Pirates game

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Russell Wilson Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson throws a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Boston Red Sox in Pittsburgh, Friday, April 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — New Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson threw out the first pitch at Friday’s Pirates game.

Not only did Wilson throw out the first pitch, he visited with Pirates fans before the game began.

Our partners at Pittsburgh Baseball Now saw Wilson playing catch with Andrew McCutcheon.

