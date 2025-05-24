Local

Steelers QB Will Howard among several victims of Draft Day prank calls

By Joe Fitzgerald: SteelersNOW.com
Will Howard Pittsburgh Steelers sixth round draft pick, quarterback Will Howard (18) participates in the team's NFL rookie camp football practice in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers sixth-round pick Will Howard was one of several NFL prospects caught up in a cruel draft day trend that has been making headlines, prank calls meant to mimic the moment a player gets selected by a team.

“I had gotten prank called a couple times, so it was actually nice to have a real one,” Howard told Missi Matthews in a one-on-one interview via Steelers.com.

Howard eventually received the real call from head coach Mike Tomlin in the sixth round, but by then, the confusion and frustration had already taken a toll. What should have been one of the happiest moments of his life became an emotional roller coaster.

