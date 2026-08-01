Motorcyclist dead after overnight crash in Westmoreland County

A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County overnight.

According to Westmoreland County Coroner John Ackerman, the crash happened just before midnight Friday on Baughman Hollow Road, east of Pandora Way, in Hempfield Township.

Ackerman says a motorcycle driven by Rylie Hillegas, 24, of Greensburg, failed to negotiate a curb while traveling east on Baughman Hollow Road.

The motorcycle hit a guiderail, and Hillegas became separated from the bike.

Medics took Hillegas to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ackerman says Hillegas was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The City of Jeannette and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

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