Steelers sign explosive Missouri linebacker

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to terms with undrafted free agent linebacker Daylan Carnell, the team announced on Monday.

Carnell, who stands at 6-foot-2, 233 pounds, recorded 175 career tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 22 passes defended, five interceptions, four forced fumbles and three sacks in his five seasons at Missouri. Carnell played a hybrid safety/linebacker role in Missouri’s defense the last three years. He also returned two interceptions for touchdowns in his career.

In 2025, Carnell made 12 starts and played in all 13 games. He posted 41 tackles (22 solo) with 6.5 for loss … Picked off one pass and batted four others down. The Indianapolis native was a three-year starter at Missouri.

Carnell’s best season came in 2023, when he registered 51 tackles, six tackles for loss, seven pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and a pick six.

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