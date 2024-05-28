Sports

Steelers tickets show big jump in aftermarket prices for 2024

This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The 2024 NFL schedule was just released a few weeks ago, but Pittsburgh Steelers fans are already snapping up tickets at a far greater rate than they did in 2023.

According to data from online ticket reselling marketplace TickPick, the Steelers have seen the seventh-largest change in average purchase price compared to 2023. Last season, Steelers fans paid an average of $275 per purchase at TickPick. This season, that number has ballooned to $363, a 32% increase.

The Houston Texans have seen the largest change, since NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud drastically changed that team’s fortunes last season, taking the Texans from the No. 2 overall pick to the playoffs. Houston has seen a 99% increase in year-over-year average purchase price.

