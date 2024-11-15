Stray dog rescued from Pittsburgh hillside by animal control officers

PITTSBURGH — A dog was brought to safety by Pittsburgh Animal Care and Control officers after it became stranded on a cliff Tuesday near the Wabash Tunnel.

Officers received multiple reports that the dog was in a dangerous location.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said several attempts were made to reach the dog before officers were able to safely capture it.

