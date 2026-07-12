Street sweeper crashes into Greensburg home after malfunction

GREENSBURG, Pa. — An out-of-control street sweeper slammed into a home in Greensburg!

The incident happened Friday on West 3rd Street.

Viewer video shared with Channel 11 shows the sweeper swerving onto the sidewalk, then crossing the street and smashing into the home.

Officials tell us the vehicle started drifting backwards before the crash.

The worker on the sweeper was taken to a hospital.

It’s still not clear what caused the crash.

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