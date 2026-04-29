Student charged after police say they made an online threat against local school district

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A student is facing criminal charges after police say they made an online threat against a local school district.

An investigation began on April 20 after a person from Minnesota called Pennsylvania State Police to report that a person they had been playing online video games with had made a specific bomb threat against the Belle Vernon Area School District.

The Rostraver Township Police Department and troopers responded to the campus. The school activated its safety protocols and implemented an emergency action plan. The threat was determined to be non-credible.

“Rostraver Township Police would like to commend the online gamer for taking this threat seriously, showing initiative, and having the courage to reach out and contact our department,” Rostraver Township Police Chief Scott Sokol said.

On Wednesday, the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office provided an update saying that police executed a search warrant at the student’s home and seized their electronic devices.

District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said the student will be charged with terroristic threats and simple assault in juvenile court.

“The prompt and proactive measures of the Rostraver Police Department and Belle Vernon Area School District to intercept this threat, credible or not, should be commended. I am thankful for the individual who reported this and that all students and staff are safe,” Ziccarelli said.

The Belle Vernon Area School District has encouraged anyone with questions or concerns to contact school administrators.

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