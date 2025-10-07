Student taken to hospital after school bus, car crash in Butler County

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A nine-passenger bus and a car crashed in Butler County on Tuesday.

Butler County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on Rattigan Road in Donegal Township at 3:45 p.m.

The bus was driving for the Karns City Area School District.

Superintendent of Schools Eric Ritzert said two students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

One suffered cuts on their head and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated as a precaution.

The other student was checked by paramedics at the scene and reunited with their parents afterward.

The driver of the car and bus driver were evaluated at the scene and are both okay.

“I appreciate how quickly our local first responders, PSP, and transportation director arrived on scene to assist those involved in the accident,” Ritzert said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group