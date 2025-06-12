Study puts Point Park University’s regional economic impact at nearly $237M, set to double

The results of a study commissioned by Point Park University have put a number on just how much economic impact the downtown school has on the Pittsburgh region.

The study, compiled by community and economic development consulting firm Fourth Economy, found that annually, Point Park contributes $236.7 million to the regional economy and creates 3,270 jobs. The study also found that, if per Point Park’s Pioneer Vision 2030 strategic plan, it grows its enrollment by 30% amid other expansion efforts, that impact will grow to $486.3 million and 4,370 jobs by the school’s 100-year anniversary in 2033.

Those figures are derived from the totality of the university’s operations, students, visitors and construction. The jobs figure includes direct jobs and indirect jobs.

