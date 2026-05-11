Steelers lock down kicker Chris Boswell through 2030 with record-tying extension

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are extending the contract for the team’s veteran kicker.

Per insider Adam Schefter, the Steelers have agreed to terms with Chris Boswell on a four-year, $28 million extension with an average annual salary of $7 million.

This contract ties Boswell with the Cowboys’ Brandon Aubrey for the highest-paid kicker in NFL History.

Steelers have agreed to terms with K Chris Boswell on a four-year, $28 million extension. The $7 million average per year ties him with Brandon Aubrey for highest paid kicker in NFL history, per CAA Football. Boswell is now locked in with the Steelers through the 2030 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 11, 2026

Boswell has been the Steelers’ kicker for the last 11 seasons and has a career field goal percentage of 87.7%. He’s now locked in with the team through 2030.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group