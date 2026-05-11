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Steelers lock down kicker Chris Boswell through 2030 with record-tying extension

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Steelers Ravens Football Pittsburgh Steelers place kicker Chris Boswell (9) kicks a field goal assisted by punter Corliss Waitman (3) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)
By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are extending the contract for the team’s veteran kicker.

Per insider Adam Schefter, the Steelers have agreed to terms with Chris Boswell on a four-year, $28 million extension with an average annual salary of $7 million.

This contract ties Boswell with the Cowboys’ Brandon Aubrey for the highest-paid kicker in NFL History.

Boswell has been the Steelers’ kicker for the last 11 seasons and has a career field goal percentage of 87.7%. He’s now locked in with the team through 2030.

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