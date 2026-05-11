Child flown to hospital, adult injured after rollover crash in Washington County

CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people, including a child, were hospitalized after a crash in Washington County on Sunday.

A Washington County 911 supervisor says emergency crews responded to the 1500 block of Henderson Avenue in Chartiers Township at 8:45 p.m.

One vehicle reportedly hit a pole and rolled over.

A child was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital from the scene, and an adult was taken by ambulance to a Pittsburgh hospital, the supervisor says.

Henderson Avenue was closed in the area while first responders were on scene.

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