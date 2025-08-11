Summer reading event at Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh nearly doubles its goal with 150K books read

PITTSBURGH — A summer reading event at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh in Oakland nearly doubled its goal, with participants reading 150,000 books.

The library had initially set a target of 80,000 books for the summer, but the community’s enthusiasm led to a remarkable achievement of 150,000 books read, surpassing last year’s total by 70,000.

“Pittsburgh kids are going back to school pretty soon, even more prepared to read because they retained more of what they learned over the summer,” said Andrew Medlar, President & Director of Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh.

Along with fostering reading and literacy for kids, the Carnegie Library also has a mission of making sure every kid in Pittsburgh has a library card.

