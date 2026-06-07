Sunshine increases while humidity decreases on Sunday

PITTSBURGH — More pleasant today! After that damaging line of storms Saturday, today will be much quieter with increasing sunshine and lower humidity by the afternoon.

Drier air will allow temperatures to fall into the 50s for most tonight, with comfortable, sunny weather expected into Monday.

Unsettled weather returns for the middle part of the week with a daily chance for showers or a thunderstorm starting Tuesday. No day will be a washout, but scattered storms will be around much of the week, along with much higher humidity levels.

High temperatures by Tuesday will approach 90, with overnight lows only dipping into the low 70s for the middle and end of the week. Get ready for more of a mid-July-like feel to the air!

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