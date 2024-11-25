SWAT responding to South Fayette after attempt to deliver eviction notice ‘quickly deteriorated’

SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. — There’s a large police presence in an Allegheny County community.

An Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says this situation started when deputies tried to service an eviction notice on the 1300 block of Oakridge Road in South Fayette.

The spokesperson says the situation “quickly deteriorated” and deputies had to take cover. South Fayette police and Allegheny County Police Department SWAT are responding to assist.

South Fayette Township said Oakridge Road is closed between Presto Sygan Road and Duth Hill Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

