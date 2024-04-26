Temporary PRT routes to be free during Red Line construction

PITTSBURGH — The routes that will serve as temporary replacements for the Red Line during construction this summer will be free, Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced Friday.

PRT said the temporary routes, which include the 42-Potomac, which will run from Potomac Station in Dormont to Station Square via Broadway and West Liberty Avenues, as well as the 37-Castle Shannon, operating from Castle Shannon Station to Station Square via Castle Shannon Boulevard and West Liberty Avenue, will be free from mid-June through the end of August. A rail shuttle will also connect Overbrook Avenue to Washington Junction.

Construction includes crucial safety-related projects that necessitates the closure of a large section of the Red Line.

For more information on the temporary routes, schedules, and updates regarding the Red Line closure, riders are encouraged to visit PRT’s website or contact customer service by calling www.rideprt.org.

