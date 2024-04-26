Charges refiled against former Pittsburgh Public Schools student accused of attacking staff

PITTSBURGH — Charges have been refiled against an 18-year-old accused of attacking four staff members at a Pittsburgh school earlier this year.

Police say Qvawn Rembert-Leonard became violent at Oliver Citywide Academy’s satellite campus after a dispute with staff about his cell phone.

He allegedly threw a teacher across the room, punched another in the face and choked two others.

Charges against him were dropped earlier this month when police assigned to the case failed to show up in court.

Now Rembert-Leonard is charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

The teachers’ union sent Channel 11 a statement that said, in part, “The educators at OCA, I am sure are encouraged that the student is getting the mental health services he needs. At this point in his life, Pittsburgh Public Schools is not the right place for this young man. He will not return to PPS.”

