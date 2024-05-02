Temps climb into the 80s Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Summer heat in early May.

You’ll need plenty of water and sunscreen if you’re headed outdoors Thursday. Temperatures will jump into the mid-80s by late in the day with a pretty blue sky most of the day.

Our pattern begins to change for the weekend as a s few late-day showers and storms will develop on Friday afternoon and evening.

Brief downpours are possible with any thunderstorm that develops, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Showers will also be around Saturday, but there should be some breaks late day.

Check the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast for the latest track and timing of wet weather this weekend.

