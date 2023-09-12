Local

‘They were probably booing me’: Pat Narduzzi brushes off boos

By Karl Ludwig - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pat Narduzzi FILE - Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi watches the team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rhode Island, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 45-24. Pittsburgh opens its season at home against Wofford on Sept. 2. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Whether it was the Pitt Panthers or Pittsburgh Steelers, fans certainly voiced their displeasure in the respective offenses — or lack thereof — over the weekend.

Kenny Pickett and the Steelers mustered seven points in a season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, and about 18 hours beforehand, Phil Jurkovec and the Panthers managed 21 points in a loss to Cincinnati.

Neither Pitt quarterback was very good this weekend, but it was what Jurkovec said following the game that drew headlines. Pitt fans voiced their displeasure Saturday night, and Pat Narduzzi took the blame Monday.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

