‘They were probably booing me’: Pat Narduzzi brushes off boos

PITTSBURGH — Whether it was the Pitt Panthers or Pittsburgh Steelers, fans certainly voiced their displeasure in the respective offenses — or lack thereof — over the weekend.

Kenny Pickett and the Steelers mustered seven points in a season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, and about 18 hours beforehand, Phil Jurkovec and the Panthers managed 21 points in a loss to Cincinnati.

Neither Pitt quarterback was very good this weekend, but it was what Jurkovec said following the game that drew headlines. Pitt fans voiced their displeasure Saturday night, and Pat Narduzzi took the blame Monday.

