Third round of ‘No Kings’ protests draws thousands across Pittsburgh area

Thousands of people across Western Pennsylvania gathered Saturday as part of a third round of nationwide “No Kings” protests.

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A handful of demonstrations were held in local communities, including Pittsburgh, Greensburg, Mount Lebanon, Uniontown, Sewickley and Homestead.

Protesters said they are pushing back against policies from President Donald Trump’s administration.

Many pointed to immigration, rising fuel prices and the war in Iran as top concerns.

“You know it’s been 250 years since America had to stand up to a king and say what kind of country this is,” one demonstrator said.

Among those rallying was a military veteran who said his experience overseas shaped his decision to attend.

“I don’t want to see another generation of young people go through the same thing that I did,” said Jeffrey Jalbrzikowski. “I don’t think the president has the right to do with it.”

In response to the protests, the Republican Committee of Allegheny County defended the administration’s actions in the following statement:

The right to protest government policy is a cherished, fundamental principle of democracy. No one should ever be precluded from expressing their opinion, whether that expression takes place on an individual basis, or in gatherings across the country, such as those that we have seen today.

What is difficult to understand, however, is that while the basis for these protests are characterized as a President acting more like a King rather than a President, the actions of the Trump administration are simply implementing that which three previous Democrat Presidents promised to do, but only provided lip service. Protestors are confusing strong leadership with authoritarianism.

Allegheny County Councilman Dan Grzybek, who attended a rally in Mount Lebanon, has concerns about the direction of the administration.

“They have no interest in legislating. They are purely advocating their responsibility to Donald Trump,” Grzybek said.

Grzybek also pointed to broader concerns, including the war in Iran and rising health care costs.

“We are seeing a war that no one wanted. We are seeing rapidly rising health care costs. So much of what President Trump promised whenever he ran for office is the complete opposite of what he’s doing,” he said.

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