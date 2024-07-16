This Mars home in Venango Trails is for sale for over $2 million

MARS, Pa. — A property in Mars in Allegheny County is currently for sale for over $2 million.
The home is located at 665 Chilliwack Ln. in the Venango Trails neighborhood. It is listed for sale with Angela Hoying Pulkowski of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices for $2.19 million.
The home was constructed in 2018 and has six bedrooms and five bathrooms. The home includes a kitchen with marble countertops, as well as a two-story family room featuring large windows that let in natural light. The home also features a temperature-controlled wine area for wine collection storage, a dining room and a home office. There is hardwood flooring throughout, as well as a guest suite on the first floor.
