Local

This Mars home in Venango Trails is for sale for over $2 million

By Jordyn Hronec – Associate Editor, Pittsburgh Business Times

This Mars home in Venango Trails is for sale for over $2 million This Mars home in Venango Trails is for sale for over $2 million (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)

By Jordyn Hronec – Associate Editor, Pittsburgh Business Times

MARS, Pa. — A property in Mars in Allegheny County is currently for sale for over $2 million.

The home is located at 665 Chilliwack Ln. in the Venango Trails neighborhood. It is listed for sale with Angela Hoying Pulkowski of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices for $2.19 million.

The home was constructed in 2018 and has six bedrooms and five bathrooms. The home includes a kitchen with marble countertops, as well as a two-story family room featuring large windows that let in natural light. The home also features a temperature-controlled wine area for wine collection storage, a dining room and a home office. There is hardwood flooring throughout, as well as a guest suite on the first floor.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Alleged Trump shooter spotted by law enforcement nearly 30 minutes before shots fired, sources say
  • Death of man, 31, found unresponsive in police custody being investigated by Allegheny County police
  • JD Vance selected as Donald Trump’s running mate; Trump officially nominated
  • VIDEO: ‘He died a hero’: Butler County fire community remembers former chief killed at Trump rally
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read