Thousands in Pittsburgh region without power from Thursday storms

Storms in the Pittsburgh region Thursday night left thousands of residents without power.

As of 4:58 a.m. Friday, Duquesne Light reported 1,663 customers were without power.

As of 5:20 a.m. Friday, West Penn Power was reporting the following outages in our area:

Allegheny: 1,632

Indiana: 330

Washington: 2,461

Westmoreland: 595

Duquesne Light said extra crews are onsite to assess damages and will be working around the clock to safely restore power as quickly as possible. Customers are reminded to report outages at DuquesneLight.com. Those without internet should call 1-888-393-7000.

