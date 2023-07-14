Local

Thousands in Pittsburgh region without power from Thursday storms

By WPXI.com News Staff

Strong storms move through Pittsburgh region, knocking out power to some neighborhoods Strong storms move through Pittsburgh region, knocking out power to some neighborhoods

By WPXI.com News Staff

Storms in the Pittsburgh region Thursday night left thousands of residents without power.

RELATED COVERAGE: Foggy areas Friday morning; sun, clouds with chance for showers to end the week

As of 4:58 a.m. Friday, Duquesne Light reported 1,663 customers were without power.

As of 5:20 a.m. Friday, West Penn Power was reporting the following outages in our area:

Allegheny: 1,632

Indiana: 330

Washington: 2,461

Westmoreland: 595

Watch Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m. for updates.

For the latest Duquesne Light outage numbers, click here.

For the latest West Penn Power outage numbers, click here.

Duquesne Light said extra crews are onsite to assess damages and will be working around the clock to safely restore power as quickly as possible. Customers are reminded to report outages at DuquesneLight.com. Those without internet should call 1-888-393-7000.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man dies after crash on I-70 in Washington County
  • ‘We were always a team’: Grieving father of construction worker who died after fall speaks out
  • Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
  • VIDEO: FDA approves first daily birth control pill for sale without prescription
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read