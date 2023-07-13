Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold at local Giant Eagle

A Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 was sold at a local Giant Eagle for the July 12 drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 23-35-45-66-67, and the red Powerball 20.

The Giant Eagle on Seven Fields Boulevard in Seven Fields earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

