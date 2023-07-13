Local

Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold at local Giant Eagle

By WPXI.com News Staff

Winning Powerball (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

By WPXI.com News Staff

A Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 was sold at a local Giant Eagle for the July 12 drawing.

RELATED COVERAGE: Powerball: Jackpot jumps to $875M, third-largest in promotion’s history

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 23-35-45-66-67, and the red Powerball 20.

The Giant Eagle on Seven Fields Boulevard in Seven Fields earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Visit palottery.com for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘She’s a fighter’: Family of woman brutally attacked with hammer in Peters Township speaks out
  • 2 women shot near baseball field in Brighton Heights; suspect in custody
  • ‘We will do our part’: 20 drug-related arrests in same area of Downtown Pittsburgh spark concerns
  • VIDEO: State police looking for man involved in alleged carjacking in Blairsville
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read