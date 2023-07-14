Foggy areas Friday morning; sun, clouds with chance for showers to end the week

PITTSBURGH — Watch for a few foggy spots, especially where storms late Thursday dropped heavy rain.

Sunshine will mix with clouds through the afternoon with just a slight chance of a shower or storm in a few spots. Most areas will not see rain on Friday. If you do catch some rain, it won’t last long.

You’ll enjoy more dry hours than wet this weekend, but a few showers and storms will pop from time to time. The best chance of thunderstorms across the area is Saturday afternoon and evening.

