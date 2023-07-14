Weather

Foggy areas Friday morning; sun, clouds with chance for showers to end the week

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Watch for a few foggy spots, especially where storms late Thursday dropped heavy rain.

Sunshine will mix with clouds through the afternoon with just a slight chance of a shower or storm in a few spots. Most areas will not see rain on Friday. If you do catch some rain, it won’t last long.

You’ll enjoy more dry hours than wet this weekend, but a few showers and storms will pop from time to time. The best chance of thunderstorms across the area is Saturday afternoon and evening.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for updated forecasts throughout the weekend.

