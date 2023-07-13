At least 1 person dead after crash on I-70 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — At least one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 in Washington County on Thursday afternoon.

Washington County 911 said the crash happened between the Murtland Avenue and Jefferson Avenue exits.

We're working to learn more.

No other injuries have been reported.

