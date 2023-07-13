Local

At least 1 person dead after crash on I-70 in Washington County

By WPXI.com News Staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — At least one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 in Washington County on Thursday afternoon.

Washington County 911 said the crash happened between the Murtland Avenue and Jefferson Avenue exits.

No other injuries have been reported.

