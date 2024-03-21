Local

Traffic stop in Westmoreland County yields large amount of suspected fentanyl, police say

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Fentanyl A traffic stop in the Ligonier Valley yielded a large amount of suspected fentanyl. (Ligonier Valley Police Department)

A traffic stop in the Ligonier Valley yielded a large amount of suspected fentanyl.

On Wednesday, members of the Ligonier Valley Police Department pulled over a vehicle, using K-9 Kilo for an exterior search.

Kilo detected the presence of narcotics inside, according to a department Facebook post. A search warrant was secured and officers found 382 bags of suspected Fentanyl.

The suspect was taken to the Westmoreland County Jail.

