Roberto Clemente jersey worn during 1960 World Series-winning season sells at auction for over $250K

PITTSBURGH — A jersey worn by a Pittsburgh Pirates legend during the 1960 World Series-winning season just sold at auction for over $250,000.

The game-worn gray vest-style button-front jersey is the latest memento of Roberto Clemente’s to hit the auction block. It came with a full SGC authentication book and was graded by officials as being in “excellent” condition.

The jersey was sold during the Lelands 2024 Winter Classic Auction for $256,714. Other iconic pieces of sports memorabilia, like sports card collections and a Kentucky Derby Owner’s Trophy, were sold during the same auction.

An autographed bat used by Clemente in the 1971 season was also recently sold at auction for $156,000.

