Deadly Jeannette fire: How you can help surviving mom, 2 kids

JEANNETTE, Pa. — Four children and their father died in a massive house fire early Wednesday morning in Jeannette.

Tyler J. King, 27; Kyson John, 7; Kinzleigh John, 6; Keagan John, 3 and 1-month-old Korbyn John were all killed in the fire along Guy Street.

Now, the community is stepping up to help the mother and two kids who survived the fire.

Jeannette police said monetary donations can be sent to Elliott Community Federal Credit Union, Jeannette Area Disaster Fund.

Ketter’s Restaurant and Catering in Jeannette will also be accepting donations. They can be contacted here.

Cecilia’s Main Street Tattoo Gallery is taking clothing and shoe donations. The sizes needed are:

Size 5 diapers, 18-month-old boy clothing and shoes

Size 3 shoes, 8-year-old boy clothing

Women’s clothing size large and size 7.5 shoes

We will make additions to this story if more fundraisers are created.

